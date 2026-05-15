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PM embarks on 5-nation tour amid austerity measures at home

Fri, 15 May 2026
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MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal tweets, "PM Narendra Modi has embarked on a 5-nation tour, including UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. Over the next six days, PM will engage with several world leaders across a wide-ranging agenda aimed at strengthening India's global partnerships. His first stop will be UAE where he will meet President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

Prime Minister Modi will begin the tour with a visit to the UAE today, where he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), discussions are expected to focus on energy cooperation, trade, investment and regional issues of mutual interest.

After the UAE, PM Modi will travel to the Netherlands from May 15-17, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The visit is expected to focus on sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, defence and water management.

The Prime Minister will then visit Sweden on May 17-18 and hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The two leaders are also expected to jointly address the European Round Table for Industry along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Discussions are expected around AI, emerging technologies, green transition and resilient supply chains.

In Norway, PM Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. The summit will also see participation from leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

In the final leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Italy from May 19-20 for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella. The visit comes amid growing India-Italy cooperation in clean energy, defence and technology.

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