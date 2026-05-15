HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each

Fri, 15 May 2026
Share:
08:14
image
Petrol and diesel prices were increased on Friday by Rs 3 per litre after state-owned oil firms ended a four-year record hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price was hiked to Rs 97.77 per litre from Rs 94.77 in the national capital.

Diesel now costs Rs 90.67 as against Rs 89.67 per litre previously, according to industry sources.

The increase is a 10th of the desired hike needed to account for the surge in global energy rates since the start of the West Asia conflict.

State-owned oil firms had kept fuel price unchanged for 11 weeks despite a surge in input cost, but passed on part of the increase once operations became financially unsustainable, the sources said.

Prices have remained on freeze since April 2022, but had a one-off reduction of Rs 2 a litre each on petrol and diesel in March 2024 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had abandoned the daily price revision in April 2022 to insulate domestic consumers from a steep price increase that was warranted because of international oil prices shooting through the roof post Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They incurred heavy losses in the first half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, which they recouped when rates fell in subsequent months.

But the war in West Asia has again sent international oil prices soaring by over 50 per cent.

The basket of crude oil that India imports averaged $69 per barrel in February before the war in West Asia broke out. It averaged $113-114 per barrel in subsequent months.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each
LIVE! Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3 per litre each

No vehicle days, convoy cut, WFH: Andhra's fuel curbs
No vehicle days, convoy cut, WFH: Andhra's fuel curbs

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has recommended a series of measures, including 'No Vehicle Day,' online classes, and reduced foreign tours, to mitigate the economic impact of the Gulf war.

'Modi's Concerned About India's Economic...'
'Modi's Concerned About India's Economic...'

'...especially pressure on the rupee, the current account deficit, and foreign exchange outflows.''The key question over the next several months is whether the government can prevent external turbulence from feeding into domestic...

Taiwan issue could spark China-US clash: Xi Jinping to Trump
Taiwan issue could spark China-US clash: Xi Jinping to Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger conflicts between the two countries during wide-ranging talks on trade, Iran, and energy security.

CBI reveals how accused got leaked NEET question papers
CBI reveals how accused got leaked NEET question papers

The CBI has requested police custody of four individuals arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, alleging the exam was compromised by circulating question papers online.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO