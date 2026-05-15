Pawan Khera Grilled For Two Days By Assam Police In CM's Wife Case

16:34

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera was questioned for two consecutive days by the Assam police's crime branch in connection with allegations he made against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.



Khera had alleged during the Assam assembly election campaign that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed three passports and owned assets in the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The allegations were strongly denied by both Sarma and his wife, who described them as fabricated and politically motivated.



Khera appeared before the crime branch headquarters in Guwahati on Wednesday and was questioned for nearly 12 hours. He returned on Thursday for another lengthy round of interrogation that also lasted for several hours.



After the two-day grilling, investigating officers asked Khera to appear again before the crime branch on May 25 as part of the continuing probe.



Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said he was cooperating fully with the investigation and complying with the directions of the Supreme Court, which had granted him anticipatory bail earlier this month.



In her complaint, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma accused Khera of using forged and fabricated documents to malign her reputation and influence voters during the assembly election campaign.



The FIR includes charges relating to forgery, cheating, defamation and criminal conspiracy.



After the Guwahati high court declined to grant him anticipatory bail, Khera moved the Supreme Court which granted him protection from arrest and directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever summoned.



-- Sabir Nishat/Business Standard