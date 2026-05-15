Op Sindoor: US did ceasefire as favour to Pak, says Trump

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A building that was hit by an Indian strike in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, on May 7, 2025/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the 'ceasefire' that he got done between India and Pakistan was a favour to their army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



Trump, in his gaggle with reporters on Air Force One En Route Anchorage, said that the ceasefires he has done until now was at the behest of other nations.



"We really did the ceasefire at the request of other nations. I wouldn't have really been in favour of it, but we did it as a favour to Pakistan--terrific people, the Field Marshal and the prime minister," he said.



Munir's latest claims that India approached the United States for a ceasefire appear at odds with American lobbying disclosures showing Islamabad mounted an intense diplomatic and defence-linked outreach in Washington after India launched Operation Sindoor.



"India expressed the desire for mediation through the American leadership, which Pakistan accepted in the interest of wider regional peace," the self-promoted Field Marshal was quoted as saying by Dawn News during a ceremony at the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Sunday. -- ANI