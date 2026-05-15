No permission given for farmers' march: Chandigarh police

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"We held a meeting with farmers' outfits recently, but they did not inform us about the march. Their programme was only to submit a memorandum to the governor. The governor also gave time to 32 representatives and waited for them," she said.



The SSP said the police stopped the farmers when they marched and crossed barricades. -- PTI

The Chandigarh police on Friday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting Punjab farmers after they tried to break barricades and march towards the Lok Bhavan "without authorities permission".The police said the administration had earlier granted permission for only 32 representatives from farmers' unions to meet and submit a memorandum of their demands to Punjab Governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.However, the administration did not give permission for the march involving a large number of farmers.The police said the governor waited for the representatives to meet as per the earlier schedule, but at the Chandigarh-Mohali borders, farmers were adamant about marching in large numbers to the Bhavan, with some even scuffling with the police.Chandigarh's senior superintendent of police, Kanwardeep Kaur, told reporters that the farmers lacked permission for the march.