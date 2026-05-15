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NEET-UG exam to be re-conducted on June 21

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Medical entrance exam NEET-UG to be re-conducted on June 21: National Testing Agency. The National Testing Agency decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3 after the paper was leaked. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, has found that the leaked question paper had allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused identified as Yash Yadav, while students were allegedly charged between two lakh rupees and five lakh rupees for access to the paper, sources said.

According to sources, Yash Yadav was acquainted with another accused, Vikas Biwal. The investigation has revealed that Vikas Biwal's father, Dinesh Biwal, allegedly scanned the hard copy of the NEET-UG question paper and converted it into PDF files.

Sources said the accused had allegedly handwritten the question paper before scanning and circulating it among students studying at coaching centres in Rajasthan's Sikar district.

The accused arrested in the case were produced before a Magistrate at his residence in Jaipur late on Wednesday night. The investigative agency brought the accused for judicial proceedings amid tight security.

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