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Modi rejects reports of foreign travel curbs as 'totally false'

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a guard of honour on his arrival, in Abu Dhabi on Friday./DPR PMO/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a guard of honour on his arrival, in Abu Dhabi on Friday./DPR PMO/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dismissed reports suggesting the government was considering restrictions on foreign travel, calling them "totally false" in a post on X. "This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this.  There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel.  We 
remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people," Modi said the X post.

Modi on Monday doubled down on his austerity push and appealed to people to avoid destination weddings abroad and reduce consumption of edible oils amid the West Asia crisis, while suggesting holding temporary online classes for school students.

He reiterated his call for reduced fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and electric vehicles by citizens, and urged people to defer gold purchases in view of the crisis, which has caused large-scale global disruptions.

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