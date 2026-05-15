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'Modi ki vasooli shuru': Cong on fuel price hike

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he has "unleashed the whip" on the public after the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 across the country.

Congress, linking the fuel price hike to the completion of the Assembly election in four states and one union territory, said that PM Modi's "vasooli (extortion) begins" after the elections.

"Inflation Man Modi has once again unleashed the whip on the public today. Petrol and diesel have been increased by 3-3 rupees. Meanwhile, CNG prices have also been raised by 2 rupees. Elections over - Modi's extortion begins," Congress said.

The Centre has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday across the country. CNG prices were also hiked by Rs 2.

In New Delhi, the petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

This comes amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

The Brent oil prices have been at a record high in the wake of the US-Israel and Iran war, which began on February 28 this year. The Brent oil price has been hovering over USD 100 per barrel as the US and Iran are attempting to mediate for a long-term ceasefire in the region. -- ANI

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