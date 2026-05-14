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Meeting of Union council of ministers likely on May 21

Fri, 15 May 2026
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A meeting of the council of ministers of the Modi government is likely to be held on May 21, official sources said on Thursday.

The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to be attended by all Union ministers, Union ministers of state with independent charge and other Union ministers of state.

Different aspects of various government schemes and programmes, besides the functioning of ministries and departments are expected to be reviewed at the meeting, the sources said.

The meeting comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive success in the recently-held Assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam, besides the formation of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Puducherry again.

The prime minister has been holding meetings of the entire council of ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues, but the May 21 meeting assumes political significance as it would be held after the recent round of assembly elections. -- PTI

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