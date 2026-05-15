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Mediation process by Pakistan not failed yet: Araghchi

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaking at a press conference in New Delhi. Araghchi is in Delhi for the BRICS FM meeting.

"The mediation process by Pakistan has not failed yet, but it is in a very difficult course, mostly because of the Americans' behaviour and the mistrust which exists between us. We appreciate any country that has the ability to help, particularly China. 

"China has been helpful in the past in the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. We have very good relations with China. We are strategic partners to each other. We know that the Chinese have good intentions.

"So anything that can be done by them to help diplomacy would be welcomed by the Islamic Republic of Iran. We hope that by the advancement of negotiations, we come to a good conclusion so that the Strait of Hormuz will be completely secured and we can expedite the normalisation of traffic in that Strait."

On the Chabahar Port issue,Abbas Araghchi says, "Chabahar port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India. We are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port. It is now somehow slowed down because of the US sanctions. But I am confident that this port would be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe through this transit route and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean... 

"I hope that Indians would continue their work in Chabahar port so it would be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around. I think India, with its good reputation, can play a greater role in this region to help diplomacy and to promote peace and security. India is a friend to all countries in the Persian Gulf... We appreciate any positive constructive role played by India in this region."

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