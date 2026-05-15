HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Markets end week under pressure as rupee hits record low of 96/USD

Fri, 15 May 2026
Share:
16:11
image
The domestic equity markets ended the week under pressure on Friday as investor sentiment weakened after the rupee touched a historic low of 96 against the US dollar amid continued global uncertainty and rising crude oil prices.

The benchmark Nifty 50 index closed at 23,643.50, declining by 46.10 points or 0.19 per cent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 75,237.99, down by 160.73 points or 0.21 per cent.

Market experts said investors turned cautious following the recent rally as concerns over inflation, currency weakness and rising global bond yields affected market sentiment. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as Saraswati temple
HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as Saraswati temple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has declared the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, suggesting the Muslim community seek land elsewhere for a mosque.

LIVE! Mediation process by Pakistan not failed yet: Araghchi
LIVE! Mediation process by Pakistan not failed yet: Araghchi

In UAE, Modi offers help to end West Asia crisis
In UAE, Modi offers help to end West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered India's support to bring peace to West Asia during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both countries signed agreements to strengthen strategic collaborations in energy...

Unemployed youth like cockroaches, become activists: CJI
Unemployed youth like cockroaches, become activists: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant likened some unemployed youngsters to cockroaches, saying they become media, social media, and RTI activists and attack the system. The comments were made while hearing a petition from a lawyer...

Southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Kerala on May 26
Southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Kerala on May 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an early onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, expected around May 26. This marks the beginning of the crucial rainy season for India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO