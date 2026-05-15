Markets end week under pressure as rupee hits record low of 96/USD

16:11

The domestic equity markets ended the week under pressure on Friday as investor sentiment weakened after the rupee touched a historic low of 96 against the US dollar amid continued global uncertainty and rising crude oil prices.



The benchmark Nifty 50 index closed at 23,643.50, declining by 46.10 points or 0.19 per cent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 75,237.99, down by 160.73 points or 0.21 per cent.



Market experts said investors turned cautious following the recent rally as concerns over inflation, currency weakness and rising global bond yields affected market sentiment. -- ANI