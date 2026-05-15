HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra cuts ATF VAT by 50%

Fri, 15 May 2026
Share:
16:41
image
The Maharashtra government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 18% to 7%, a move expected to provide relief to airlines and passengers amid rising operational costs due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The reduction came into effect on Friday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X.

Naidu thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the "timely intervention," noting that the decision would help keep airfares in check at a time when global challenges are pushing costs upwards.

"Maharashtra State has 16 operational airports and the highest annual air traffic amongst the states, of around 75 million passengers, with daily passengers of around 2 lakhs. This reduction in VAT will help the flight operations in all these airports and benefit the large number of passengers," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as Saraswati temple
HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as Saraswati temple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has declared the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, suggesting the Muslim community seek land elsewhere for a mosque.

LIVE! Mediation process by Pakistan not failed yet: Araghchi
LIVE! Mediation process by Pakistan not failed yet: Araghchi

In UAE, Modi offers help to end West Asia crisis
In UAE, Modi offers help to end West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered India's support to bring peace to West Asia during talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both countries signed agreements to strengthen strategic collaborations in energy...

Unemployed youth like cockroaches, become activists: CJI
Unemployed youth like cockroaches, become activists: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant likened some unemployed youngsters to cockroaches, saying they become media, social media, and RTI activists and attack the system. The comments were made while hearing a petition from a lawyer...

Southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Kerala on May 26
Southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Kerala on May 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an early onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, expected around May 26. This marks the beginning of the crucial rainy season for India.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO