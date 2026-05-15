Maharashtra cuts ATF VAT by 50%

16:41

The Maharashtra government has reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 18% to 7%, a move expected to provide relief to airlines and passengers amid rising operational costs due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.



The reduction came into effect on Friday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X.



Naidu thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the "timely intervention," noting that the decision would help keep airfares in check at a time when global challenges are pushing costs upwards.



"Maharashtra State has 16 operational airports and the highest annual air traffic amongst the states, of around 75 million passengers, with daily passengers of around 2 lakhs. This reduction in VAT will help the flight operations in all these airports and benefit the large number of passengers," he said. -- ANI