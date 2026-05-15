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Kejriwal woos Goa voters with free electricity, medical insurance, aid for women

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday promised free electricity, an elaborate medical insurance scheme and monthly financial aid to women if his party wins the Goa assembly polls scheduled for next year.

Addressing a workers' meeting at Velim in south Goa in the presence of Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena and the party's Goa unit chief Valmiki Naik, he said everyone has to think about themselves and there is nothing wrong in being selfish.

"AAP has rolled out several people-oriented schemes, which would be introduced in Goa if we win. I am giving you three major assurances. We have implemented them in Punjab," Kejriwal said.

"Domestic electricity is free in Punjab. We are giving free electricity up to 300 units per household per month. This will be implemented in Goa too. A medical insurance scheme providing cover of Rs 10 lakh per household, which is in place in Punjab, will be implemented in Goa," he added.

The Goa government's Deen Dayal Swasth Seva Yojna (DDSSY) is a restricted one and has "exclusion criteria", he alleged. -- PTI

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