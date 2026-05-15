Jaishankar, Iran FM Araghchi hold bilateral meet on sidelines of BRICS

10:33

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held a bilateral meeting and discussion on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.



Earlier on Thursday, in a significant push to bolster regional stability and multilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



The high-level interaction took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral trajectory between the two civilisational partners.



Highlighting the engagement, the official handle of the Iranian Embassy in India took to X to share the diplomatic milestone, "H.E. Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India." -- ANI