HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jaishankar, Iran FM Araghchi hold bilateral meet on sidelines of BRICS

Fri, 15 May 2026
Share:
10:33
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held a bilateral meeting and discussion on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, in a significant push to bolster regional stability and multilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The high-level interaction took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral trajectory between the two civilisational partners.

Highlighting the engagement, the official handle of the Iranian Embassy in India took to X to share the diplomatic milestone, "H.E. Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Very small rise in fuel price: IOCL
LIVE! Very small rise in fuel price: IOCL

NEET-UG to be reconducted on June 21
NEET-UG to be reconducted on June 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, which was cancelled due to alleged irregularities, will be re-conducted on June 21.

MUST READ! The NEET Math That Encourages Cheating
MUST READ! The NEET Math That Encourages Cheating

'22 students are fighting over 35,000 seats. In that situation, when someone tells a desperate parent there is a shortcut, and the shortcut costs Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh versus Rs 1.5 crore -- the maths is seductive.'

Election over, petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3/litre
Election over, petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3/litre

Petrol and diesel prices in India have been increased by Rs 3 per litre each, marking the first rate hike in over four years. This decision follows a period of stable prices during recent state elections, despite rising global crude oil...

Iran, UAE FMs spar at BRICS meet, Russia intervenes
Iran, UAE FMs spar at BRICS meet, Russia intervenes

Sharp differences between Iran and the UAE over the West Asia conflict were on full display during the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, signalling the challenges the bloc faces in reaching a consensus position on the crisis.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO