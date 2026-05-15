Income Tax Department enables online filing for ITR-1, ITR-4

11:52

The e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department on Friday opened the window for filing ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms for the current assessment year 2026-27. This development allows taxpayers to use either the online mode or the Excel-based utility to complete their tax obligations for 2026-27.



The official Account of the Income Tax Department, Government of India, posted on X, " Attention taxpayers, the Excel utility and Online filing for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers on the e-Filing portal."



Meanwhile, the new Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect from April 1, 2026, marks a comprehensive overhaul of India's six-decade-old tax framework, with a focus on simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and rationalising exemptions for salaried taxpayers. -- ANI