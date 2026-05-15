Hormuz not blocked by Iran but by...: Lavrov

15:01

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday issued a stark remark on the ongoing maritime crisis in the Gulf region due to conflict between Iran and US-Israeli coalition forces and the border concern over the blockade in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, noting that the "unprovoked aggression" by Washington and Tel Aviv on February 28 led to such a situation, while stating that Iran was not responsible for it.



Speaking at a press conference in India after the BRICS Foreign Affairs Meeting, Lavrov said safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz had already been ensured before US-Israeli forces attacked Iran, asserting that Tehran was not responsible for creating the current state of instability in the Persian Gulf region.



"We need to understand the root causes of every conflict, and we understand what the root cause is here: unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel against Iran. And now everyone is calling on Iran and everyone else with this demand to open up the Strait of Hormuz. I would like to remind you that before February 28th, before the start of this aggression, there was no problem, no problem with the Strait of Hormuz. The navigation was ensured, safe navigation was ensured 100 per cent. So when this aggression against Iran was launched, the goal was clear, it was declared--to put an end to the period of history where allegedly Iran instilled fear and terror into its neighbouring countries," Lavrov said.



"But Iran is not the country that blocked the Strait of Hormuz. Iran was not the country that created this problem in relation to the other neighbouring countries in relation to the Persian Gulf states," he added. -- ANI