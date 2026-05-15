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Hope SC overturns HC order declaring Bhojshala complex as temple: Owaisi

Fri, 15 May 2026
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AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday hoped that the Supreme Court would overturn the Madhya Pradesh high court order declaring that the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar is a temple.

"We hope the Supreme Court will set this right and overturn this order. Glaring similarities with the Babri Masjid judgment," he said in a post on 'X'.

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday declared that the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, and the Centre and ASI can decide on its administration and management.

The HC's Indore bench, which was hearing the case, also said the Muslim community, which called the 11th century monument Kamal Maula Mosque, may approach the state government for allotment of separate land in the district for construction of a mosque.

In its much-awaited verdict in the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex dispute, the court observed that there were indications of a Sanskrit teaching centre and a temple of Goddess Saraswati existing in Bhojshala.

The religious character of the disputed complex of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque indicates it is a temple of Goddess Saraswati, noted the HC. -- PTI

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