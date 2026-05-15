Health department on high alert as Kedarnath pilgrim footfall crosses 5 lakh

09:11

The Health Department in Rudraprayag has been placed on high alert as the number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Temple crossed five lakh amid a steady rise in footfall during the ongoing pilgrimage season.



In view of the increasing crowd, the Health Department is also working in full alert mode and continuously providing medical services to the pilgrims.



According to the Health Department, around 52,000 pilgrims have undergone health screening through Primary Health Centres and various medical units so far, while more than 62,000 patients have received examination and treatment through OPD services. Medical teams deployed along the yatra route and in the shrine area are providing immediate treatment to sick and injured devotees.



Speaking on the arrangements, Rudraprayag Chief Medical Officer Dr Ram Prakash said, "A significant number of pilgrims have arrived in Kedarnath. This figure has now reached approximately 500,000. We have screened about 52,000 pilgrims so far, and approximately 62,000 OPD consultations have been conducted across various medical facilities situated along the pilgrimage routes spanning different districts."



Highlighting emergency response measures, he said the department has provided ambulance services to 150 patients, while 26 critically ill patients have been airlifted through helicopter services from the Nabh facility and other difficult terrain points along the route. Health teams are also maintaining constant monitoring along the trekking route.



Dr Prakash further said that ECG-based screening has been introduced this year to identify cardiac complications among pilgrims undertaking the high-altitude trek. -- ANI