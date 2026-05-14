Goa bans all official foreign trips after Modi's appeal to conserve forex

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Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant/File image

The Goa government on Thursday imposed an immediate ban on all official foreign visits of public servants funded through the state exchequer in view of the need to conserve foreign exchange.



The decision was taken following the recent appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a memorandum issued by the state Finance Department.



Approvals already granted for official foreign visits stand cancelled, said the memo issued by under secretary (finance revenue and control) Naresh Gaude.