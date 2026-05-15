Fist pump, final wave and Trump's historic China visit ends

12:52

After two days of high-stakes meetings and engagement aimed at strengthening the ties between Washington and Beijing, US President Donald Trump on Friday departed from China, marking the conclusion of his state visit to the country.



As Trump departed, he gave his signature fist pump and a final wave as he boarded Air Force One.



Trump was seen bidding farewell to Chinese officials at Beijing Capital Airport as he wrapped up what has been described as a "historic" visit, which included high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior leadership.



Earlier in the day, speaking to the press during his meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, Trump expressed his gratitude to Xi and his representative.



He also stated that the Chinese President is expected to visit the United States around September 24, describing the proposed trip as a "reciprocal" visit, referring to the US's reciprocal trade with China. -- ANI