Distrust in America biggest hurdle: Iran FM

15:56

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaking at a press conference in New Delhi. Araghchi is in Delhi for the BRICS FM meeting.



"I have to appreciate the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation by the Indian government and my very good friend Minister Jaishankar, with whom I have a very good personal and working relationship. We have been in touch in the past two months, when the war was going on, or as I prefer to say, the act of aggression against my country was going on... We attach great importance to our relations with India."



"My country has been the victim of an act of unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israeli regime, which happened right in the middle of negotiations we had with Americans... In the middle of diplomacy, they decided to attack us... We appreciate all those countries that condemned this attack. We appreciate the government and people of India who expressed solidarity and sympathy towards the Iranian people. We appreciate the humanitarian assistance provided to us by the Indian government as a sign of solidarity."



"We are now in a state of ceasefire, although it's very shaky. But we are trying to keep it to give diplomacy a chance. There is no military solution to anything related to Iran. They have tested us time and again. We never bow to any pressure or threat. We also resist against any sanction... Iranian people only answer to the language of respect."



"Now, after 40 days of war, when the US became hopeless of achieving any goal in their aggression against Iran, they offered negotiation... We have no trust in Americans... This is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort. We have every reason not to trust Americans, while they have no reason not to trust us."