Did Jaishankar discuss solution to Iran war with Araghchi?

11:50

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday morning held a bilateral meeting with Iran Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, with the discussion centring around the situation in West Asia and its global implications.



In a post on X, Jaishankar said that he had a "detailed conversation" with the Iranian Foreign Minister. He said, "Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi." He added that the counterparts discussed the situation in West Asia and its "implications". Jaishankar said there was also an exchange of views on bilateral issues of "mutual interest.



He said, "Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest."



He also appreciated Araghichi's participation in BRICS. He added, "Appreciate his participation in BRICS India 2026."