Day after Dewas firecracker factory explosion, three units sealed in Indore

21:55

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A day after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district killed five workers, authorities in neighbouring Indore sealed three such units on Friday after finding deficiencies in safety standards.



Officials said inspections of firecracker warehouses and factories in Indore have been initiated in light of the Dewas accident and the intense heat.



Additional District Magistrate Roshan Rai said an inspection of a firecracker factory in Khajuria village was conducted, where deficiencies in safety standards were found.



Two firecracker factories in Rajdhara village were also sealed for similar deficiencies, other officials said.



They said surprise checks were conducted at firecracker factories in Dhaturia and Panchderiya as well.



Five workers were killed and 23 injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tonk Kalan area of Dewas district on Thursday. -- PTI