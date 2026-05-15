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Contradictory tweets create mistrust: Iran FM Araghchi

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaking at a press conference in New Delhi. Araghchi is in Delhi for the BRICS FM meeting.

On the West Asia conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says, "The current negotiation is suffering from a lack of trust. It is also suffering from the contradictory messages we receive from Americans. Every day is different from yesterday. A tweet today is different from yesterday's... This is the problem, and it adds to the question of mistrust. 

"We know that some spoilers try to derail diplomacy. The warmongers who want to drag the US again into another war. I hope that wisdom and diplomacy will finally prevail, and we go down the line of diplomacy to find a negotiated solution.

"We have resisted in a very brutal war against my people. They (the US) couldn't achieve any of their goals. It is obvious that those things they have not been able to achieve militarily, they cannot achieve on a negotiation table unless a win-win solution is achieved."

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