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CM Suvendu orders crackdown on 'broker raj' at Bengal govt hospitals

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Expressing concern over complaints of "broker raj" at state-run hospitals, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday asked officers to take strict action.

At a meeting attended by health department officials, principals and superintendents of major state-run hospitals, along with senior doctors having administrative responsibilities, Adhikari also issued directives aimed at curbing irregular patient referrals.

He directed hospitals to enhance capacity and improve transparency in the admission process.

All state-run hospitals have been asked to install display boards showing the total number of beds available and those currently occupied, an official said.

"The chief minister made it clear that there will be zero tolerance towards any form of middleman activity in hospitals. Transparency and accountability in patient care are now the top priority," the senior Health Department official present in the meeting, held at SSKM Hospital, told PTI.

Identity cards have been made mandatory for all doctors, nurses and hospital staff across government medical establishments, he said.

The CM, who holds the health portfolio, also emphasised strengthening security arrangements for medical students in government medical colleges and directed authorities to prevent unauthorised entry of outsiders into campuses. -- PTI

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