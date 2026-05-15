Centre restricts gold imports

09:04

The government on Thursday restricted the gold imports under advance authorisation at 100 kg per licence, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notice.



Importers will have to fulfil 50 per cent of the committed export obligation under a licence for subsequent advance authorisation issuance, according to the notice.



Regional authorities will also conduct mandatory physical inspection of first-time advance authorisation applicants.



'The advance authorisation holder shall submit a fortnightly performance report to the concerned regional authority,' according to the notice.



The regional authorities are in turn required to submit a comprehensive monthly report to the DGFT, wherein they will have to detail all the authorisations and corresponding import-export gold transactions. This is required to enable centralised monitoring.



The move comes a day after the government raised gold import duty to 15 per cent from 6 per cent in a bid to discourage import of the precious metal.



India's gold imports jumped 24 per cent to $71.98 billion in FY26.



The move was aimed at curbing non-essential gold imports to curb significant outflows of precious foreign exchange at a time when the rupee is also inching closer to the 96 mark against the US dollar. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for responsible consumption of resources to ensure resilience amid the ongoing geopolitical crisis in West Asia.



-- Krity Ambey, Business Standard