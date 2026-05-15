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CBI arrests NEET paper leak 'kingpin' in Pune

Fri, 15 May 2026
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The CBI has arrested a professor from Pune who is alleged to be the kingpin of the NEET paper leak case, officials said Friday.

Professor PV Kulkarni, a native of Latur and domain expert of Chemistry, was part of the panel that set the NEET question paper for years, they said.

Kulkarni was arrested at his residence in Pune, they said.

Having access to the question papers, he conducted special coaching classes at his residence, they said.

"During the last week of April, 2026, he had mobilised students, with the help of another accused, namely Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested on May 14 by CBI," an official in the know of the development said.

The official said he allegedly dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during these special coaching classes. -- PTI

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