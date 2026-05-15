HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top losers today

Fri, 15 May 2026
Share:
18:20
image
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close lower on Friday due to selling in metal, oil & gas and PSU bank shares and caution among investors amid surging crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 160.73 points, or 0.21 percent, to settle at 75,237.99, after swinging between gains and losses during the session. 

The benchmark had rallied nearly 470 points in early trade before losing momentum.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled lower by 46.10 points, or 0.19 percent, at 23,643.50, snapping its two-day gaining streak.

Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Eternal, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Trent, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards among Sensex stocks.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gold imports jump 82% to $5.62 bn in April; silver by 157%
LIVE! Gold imports jump 82% to $5.62 bn in April; silver by 157%

HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as Saraswati temple
HC declares disputed Bhojshala site as Saraswati temple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has declared the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, suggesting the Muslim community seek land elsewhere for a mosque.

SC to hear cases via video conference on 2 days a week
SC to hear cases via video conference on 2 days a week

The Supreme Court has decided to hear cases exclusively through video conference on Mondays and Fridays. Judges have also resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves in order to ensure optimum fuel utilisation.

Setback for Sengar as SC revokes suspension of life term
Setback for Sengar as SC revokes suspension of life term

The Supreme Court overturned a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, instructing the High Court to reconsider the plea.

Unemployed youth like cockroaches, become activists: CJI
Unemployed youth like cockroaches, become activists: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant likened some unemployed youngsters to cockroaches, saying they become media, social media, and RTI activists and attack the system. The comments were made while hearing a petition from a lawyer...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO