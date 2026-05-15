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Bihar CM walks to secretariat after PM's appeal to spend wisely

Fri, 15 May 2026
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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday walked from his official residence to the cabinet secretariat in Patna with senior officials, heeding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for cutting down fuel consumption and spending more wisely in view of the West Asia crisis.

Choudhary travelled on foot around 500 metres from the Lok Sewak Awas (CM's official residence) to the cabinet secretariat office in the morning, accompanied by the officials.

Earlier, the chief minister had ordered slashing the size of his cavalcade, prompting cabinet colleagues to follow suit.

Choudhary, who became the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar last month, had also said that his government is planning several steps to reduce the use of fuel, including promoting work-from-home and observing a 'no vehicle day' once a week.

To minimise travel requirements, he had said all state government departments have been directed to hold meetings through video-conferencing.

Choudhary had also said directions have been issued to cut down the use of palm oil in canteens at government offices.

Emphasising that the Centre was trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, the PM had on May 10 called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.  -- PTI

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