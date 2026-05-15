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Bengal govt suspends 3 IPS officers over lapses in RG Kar rape-murder probe

Fri, 15 May 2026
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The West Bengal government on Friday suspended three senior IPS officers for their alleged mishandling and dereliction of duty during the initial phase of investigation into the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

Announcing the decision at the state secretariat, Adhikari said the suspension of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, and ex-deputy commissioners Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta, was ordered in the wake of a departmental probe initiated against them.

The chief minister said that the three officers were allegedly involved in the "mishandling" of the case, "offering money to the victim's parents as bribe" and addressing an "unauthorised press conference" in connection with the gruesome crime, which took place in August, 2024.

Adhikari clarified that the state government was not getting into the actual investigation of the crime, which is being conducted by the CBI and argued in court.

The CM said that the disciplinary proceedings and departmental inquiry would be spearheaded by the state home secretary under guidance of the chief secretary. PTI

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