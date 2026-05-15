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Araghchi assures Jaishankar of Hormuz commerce safety

Fri, 15 May 2026
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EAM S Jaishankar meets Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi on Friday/@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo
EAM S Jaishankar meets Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi on Friday/@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo
Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar where he affirmed that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commerce safety.

Araghchi clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz.

In a post on X, he said, "In fruitful engagement with my host External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on safety of commerce."

Araghchi said that Iran's resistance against US' bullying is familiar to all. He called on all member states who have encountered similar instances to step up.

In a post on X, he said, "Told BRICS FMs summit: Iran's resistance against U.S. bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of same repugnant coercion. High time for us to jointly step up and work towards making clear that those practices belong in dustbin of history."

Araghchi, while delivering Iran's statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India, talked about ensuring that international institutions remain free from political manipulation.

The Iranian government said in a post on X, "FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi delivers Iran's statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India. He highlighted the importance of breaking Western hegemony and ensuring that international institutions remain free from political manipulation." -- ANI

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