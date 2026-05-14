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Wholesale price inflation rises to 8.3% in April

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Wholesale price inflation shot up to 8.30 per cent in April, from 3.88 per cent in March, led by a sharp spike in prices of fuel, power and crude petroleum.

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation in fuel and power jumped to 24.71 per cent in April, from 1.05 per cent in March. In crude petroleum, inflation was 88.06 per cent in April compared to 51.5 per cent in the previous month.

The sharp rise in WPI inflation reflects the impact of the West Asia crisis and the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz through which the majority of the crude oil is imported to India.

Inflation in food articles was 1.98 per cent in April, compared to 1.90 per cent in March. In non-food articles, inflation rose to 12.18 per cent during April, 11.5 per cent in the previous month, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed. -- PTI

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