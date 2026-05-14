US clears chip sales to 10 China firms

14:23

The United States has approved around 10 Chinese companies to purchase Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips, but no deliveries have taken place so far, according to a Reuters report citing sources familiar with the matter.



The report said the delay has left a major technology deal in uncertainty as Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang seeks a breakthrough during his visit to China this week.



According to Reuters, Huang was not initially listed in a white house delegation to China but he joined US President Donald Trump's trip to Beijing after receiving an invitation from Trump.



Trump picked him up in Alaska en route to a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, raising hopes the trip could finally unlock stalled efforts to sell the H200 chips in China.



The Reuters report highlighted that the issue reflects the growing tensions in the US-China technology rivalry, which is affecting even approved trade deals involving advanced semiconductor technology.



Before tighter US export restrictions, Nvidia controlled around 95 per cent of China's advanced chip market. China earlier accounted for 13 per cent of Nvidia's revenue, and Huang had estimated that China's AI market alone could be worth USD 50 billion this year.



Sources told Reuters that the US Commerce Department has approved companies including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and JD.com to buy Nvidia's H200 chips. A few distributors, including Lenovo and Foxconn, have also reportedly received approval.



Under the licensing terms, each approved customer can purchase up to 75,000 chips. Buyers can either purchase directly from Nvidia or through approved distributors.



Lenovo confirmed to Reuters that it was among the companies approved to sell H200 chips in China under Nvidia's export licence.



However, despite receiving US approval, no actual sales have been completed. Reuters reported that Chinese companies became cautious after guidance from Beijing, while pressure has also increased within China to block or tightly examine such purchases. -- ANI