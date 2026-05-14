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UAE denies Netanyahu secretly visited country during war

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates during the Israel-US conflict with Iran, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday, although the UAE swiftly denied the claim.

Netanyahu held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in what Israel described as a meeting that led to a "historic breakthrough" in ties between the two countries, which normalised relations under the 2020 Abraham Accords.

However, the UAE's state-run WAM news agency rejected reports of any covert visit by the Israeli leader. It said relations with Israel are conducted openly under the Abraham Accords and "are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements." WAM also denied reports that an Israeli military delegation had visited the Gulf nation.

The Israeli announcement came a day after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee disclosed that Israel had deployed Iron Dome air-defence systems and personnel to the UAE to help counter threats from Iran.

Despite a ceasefire reached last month, the UAE has continued to face Iranian missile and drone attacks. Authorities have also been keen to reassure global investors that the country remains stable and secure.

Last week, WAM reported that Netanyahu was among several world leaders who spoke with the Emirati president to condemn Iranian attacks and express solidarity with the UAE. The disclosure was a rare public acknowledgment of direct communication between the two nations, whose ties have deepened since the Abraham Accords, particularly during the recent Iran conflict.

Iran has long criticised the agreement and has repeatedly alleged that Israel maintains military and intelligence operations within the Emirates. Since normalising relations, Israeli officials have made several visits to the UAE. -- Agencies

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