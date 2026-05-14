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Trump invites Xi for Sept 24 visit at White House

Thu, 14 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would be making a reciprocal visit to the White House on September 24.

"Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome, and tonight, it is my honour to extend an invitation to you, Madam Peng, to visit us at the White House this September 24 and we look forward to it, and I'd now like to raise your glass and propose a toast to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people," Trump said during his speech here during his meeting with Xi.

"It's a very special relationship, and I want to thank you again. This has been an amazing time," Trump said. PTI

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