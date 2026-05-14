Trump and Xi discussed Iran, reopening Hormuz

16:10

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed during talks on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to ensure global energy supplies, according to a White House official's account of the meeting.



Xi also opposed imposing tolls on ships passing through the strategic waterway, which has effectively been shut since the outbreak of the US-Israel conflict with Iran.



According to the official, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to comment publicly, Xi indicated China was interested in buying more American oil to reduce its reliance on Gulf energy supplies.



The two leaders also discussed efforts to curb the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals into the United States and expand Chinese purchases of US agricultural goods. -- Agencies