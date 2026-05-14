The big gainers today

17:12

Among Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest gainer, rallying over 5 per cent after the telecom carrier's annual revenue crossed the Rs 2 lakh crore mark for the first time.



Eternal rose by 3.32 per cent while HDFC Bank advanced 2.67 per cent, emerging as the major contributor to the Sensex gains. Adani Ports, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Trent, UltraTech Cement, ITC and State Bank of India were among the other gainers.



On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki India ended lower.