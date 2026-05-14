HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets Modi; talks on Ukraine, West Asia

Thu, 14 May 2026
Share:
17:39
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov/File image
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated India's consistent stand in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the best way forward.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Lavrov briefed Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2025 at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Prime Minister exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia," the statement said.

Modi requested Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to Putin, it said.

Lavrov is here to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deep-rooted plot: CBI tells court in NEET leak case
LIVE! Deep-rooted plot: CBI tells court in NEET leak case

Two India-bound LPG tankers cross Hormuz; another sinks
Two India-bound LPG tankers cross Hormuz; another sinks

Two India-bound LPG tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions in the region, while an India-flagged vessel sank after being hit near the strategic shipping corridor.

'Modi's Concerned About India's Economic...'
'Modi's Concerned About India's Economic...'

'...especially pressure on the rupee, the current account deficit, and foreign exchange outflows.''The key question over the next several months is whether the government can prevent external turbulence from feeding into domestic...

Delhi govt mandates WFH, Metro rides for ministers, officials
Delhi govt mandates WFH, Metro rides for ministers, officials

The Delhi government has announced a series of measures to conserve fuel, including work from home for government offices, increased use of public transport, and reduced fuel quotas for officers.

Mamata Banerjee LLB appears in HC in post-poll violence case
Mamata Banerjee LLB appears in HC in post-poll violence case

Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court alleging police inaction during post-poll violence in West Bengal and sought judicial intervention to protect citizens.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO