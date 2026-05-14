RIL plans Jamnagar refinery shutdown starting late May

08:47

Russia-backed Nayara Energy had shut its 400,000 bpd refinery for maintenance from April 9.





Meanwhile, the Centre in March had directed refineries operating in the country to maximise liquefied petroleum gas production as the country scrambles to secure cooking gas supplies.

To ensure petrochemical supplies, about 12,000 tonnes of propylene and more than 1,750 tonnes of butyl acrylate have been sold by refineries in Mumbai, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Mathura and Gujarat to the chemical, pharmaceutical and paint industries since April 9.





The government has also raised allocation of C3 and C4 molecules for these industries to 1,120 tonnes per day.

Reliance Industries Ltd is likely to begin a maintenance shutdown at its Jamnagar refinery in the second half of May, after operations resume at Nayara Energy's Vadinar refinery.The government is ensuring refineries in the country do not shut down at the same time to guarantee fuel availability in the domestic market amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.A refinery shutdown for maintenance takes three to four weeks to conclude.RIL operates the world's largest integrated single site refinery complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a crude processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd)."We try to ensure all refinery shutdowns don't happen at one time so that supplies for the domestic market are not affected. Right now, Nayara Energy is under shutdown and it will come back by the middle of this month. Reliance shutdown will start then," said Sharma.-- Shubhangi Mathur,