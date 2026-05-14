HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Red Fort area blast case: NIA files 7,500-page chargesheet

Thu, 14 May 2026
Share:
12:04
image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 7,500-page chargesheet against ten accused in the Red Fort area car bomb explosion case in which 11 people were killed, officials said on Thursday.

The high-intensity Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year had also left several injured and caused extensive damage to property.

All 10 accused, including the main perpetrator, Dr Umer Un Nabi (deceased), were linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an offshoot of the Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), as per the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts here, a statement issued by the NIA said.

AQIS and all its manifestations were notified as terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in June 2018.

NIA, which has unravelled a major Jehadi conspiracy through detailed scientific and forensic investigation, had found the accused, some of whom were radicalised medical professionals, to have been inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology to carry out the deadly attack, an official statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Congress picks VD Satheesan as Kerala CM
LIVE! Congress picks VD Satheesan as Kerala CM

'Thucydides trap': Xi warns Trump against 'mishandling' Taiwan
'Thucydides trap': Xi warns Trump against 'mishandling' Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the Taiwan issue could lead to clashes and even conflicts between China and the United States if not handled properly. He emphasised the importance of safeguarding peace and stability across the...

Historic, landmark year for China-US ties, Xi tells Trump
Historic, landmark year for China-US ties, Xi tells Trump

US President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss trade, technology, Taiwan, and the Iran war. Xi Jinping said that 2026 will be a 'historic, landmark year' for China-US relations.

Students paid Rs 2-5 lakh for access to NEET paper: CBI
Students paid Rs 2-5 lakh for access to NEET paper: CBI

The CBI's investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has revealed that the leaked question paper allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused, with students paying significant sums for access. The investigation is ongoing, with...

'Modi's Concerned About India's Economic...'
'Modi's Concerned About India's Economic...'

'...especially pressure on the rupee, the current account deficit, and foreign exchange outflows.''The key question over the next several months is whether the government can prevent external turbulence from feeding into domestic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO