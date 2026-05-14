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Punjab to begin SIR of electoral rolls from June 25: Punjab CEO

Thu, 14 May 2026
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The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin in Punjab from June 25, during which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out door-to-door distribution and collection of enumeration forms across the state.

Speaking to ANI, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra on Thursday said Booth Level Officers (BLO) will conduct the exercise till July 24, covering all registered voters in the state.

"In SIR, the distribution of enumeration forms by BLOs will begin from June 25th until July 24th. Our BLOs will visit the homes of all our voters, over 2 crore 14 lakhs of whom are on the 2025 voter list, and will share the enumeration forms with them, brief them on how to fill them out, and then collect them," Mitra said.

She further said voters may need basic identification documents during the process. "The documents we may need include any government-issued ID card. The Aadhaar card establishes your identity, not your residency or citizenship." she said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner. -- ANI

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