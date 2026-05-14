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No vehicle day, convoy cut: Andhra begins fuel curbs

Thu, 14 May 2026
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18:50
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
No vehicle day, online classes, downsizing convoys, reducing special flights and foreign tours, and deferring gold purchases are some of the measures recommended by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday to ward off the economic headwinds emanating from the Gulf war.

Work from home, using public transport, virtual meetings and monitoring fuel consumption were the other recommendations.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to people to adopt "My Country, My Responsibility" philosophy for the benefit of the country during this critical time triggered by the US - Israel and Iran war.

"Keeping in mind the current geo-political circumstances...and particularly the pressure on our country's energy needs, forex and the exports of farmers produce, every person with the philosophy of My Country, My Responsibility should take some actions for the benefit of the country," he said, detailing Naidu's deliberations and guidelines in the cabinet.

The cabinet recommendation comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens to spend wisely, deferring gold purchases and foreign travel for some time and cutting down on the use of petrol-diesel to soften the pressure on the country's forex reserves.

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