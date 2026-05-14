NEET re-exam: High-level meeting at Pradhan's residence

23:52

A high-level meeting was held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for the fresh conduct of NEET-UG, official sources said.



The meeting involved detailed discussions on various aspects related to the conduct of the medical entrance exam, they said.



The meeting was attended by Secretary (Higher Education) Vineet Joshi, Secretary (School Education) Sanjay Kumar, DG of NTA Abhishek Singh, CBSE chairperson, and the commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with other senior officials.



This comes after the NTA announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. -- PTI