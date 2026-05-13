Modi's UAE visit to focus on energy security

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File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan./@MEAIndia/Twitter





Two important MoUs in the areas of LPG and strategic petroleum reserves are likely to be concluded during this visit.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be undertaking a five-nation tour from 15 to 20 May, which includes the United Arab Emirates and four European nations: the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.





The prime minister will begin his visit in the UAE on 15 May, where he will meet the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





They will exchange views on bilateral relations--in particular, energy cooperation--as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.



Secretary (West) of the ministry of external affairs, Sibi George during the special briefing by MEA on the Prime Minister's visit to UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy earlier in the day said, "There are regular high-level exchanges between both countries. You would recall that the UAE President paid an official visit to India on 19 January this year. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid, also visited India in February this year to participate in the AI Impact Summit. We share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE, which has continued to deepen in all spheres."





"During the visit, both leaders will discuss avenues to further deepen bilateral ties in areas including trade, investment, energy, culture, and people-to-people connectivity. Discussions will also focus on strengthening our energy security, which is an important aspect of our relationship. We have a community of over 4.5 million Indians in the UAE, which serves as a living bridge for our relationship," the official said. -- ANI

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE, one of the key areas of focus will be energy security, sources told ANI.