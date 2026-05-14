Milk prices have impacted monthly budgets: Amul

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In Gujarat, Amul sells packaged milk under various brands, including Gold, Shakti, Taaza, and Cow Milk. The new rates for these packaged products have come into effect starting today. A 500-gram pouch of Amul Gold will now cost Rs35, Amul Shakti Rs 32, and Slim & Trim Rs 26." -- ANI

Dairy products under the Amul brand implemented a price hike of two rupees per litre across its packaged milk variants in Gujarat. The revised rates, which affect brands such as Gold, Shakti, and Taaza, have triggered concerns among citizens in Vadodara over rising kitchen expenses.Residents of Vadodara on Thursday voiced their displeasure as packaged milk prices saw a significant jump.Highlighting the struggle of common people, a local from Vadodara, while speaking to the reporter, said, "The common people have been dealt yet another blow by inflation. Amul has raised the prices of its milk products. With an increase of two rupees per litre, residents of Vadodara appear visibly displeased.