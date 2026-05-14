Mamata appears before Calcutta HC to argue post-poll violence case

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Update: Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices.



Banerjee reached the high court in a lawyer's gown, accompanied by senior Trinamool Congress leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kalyan Banerjee.



The matter pertains to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Shirshanya Bandyopadhyay on behalf of the TMC, alleging attacks on party offices and violence against its workers, following the announcement of the 2026 assembly poll results.



According to the petitioner, several TMC leaders and workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes after the polls, while many of them were attacked "because of their association with the Trinamool Congress".



The petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on May 12. The matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen.



In a post on X, the TMC said: "Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal."



The former ruling party in West Bengal asserted that once again, Banerjee has shown what "truly sets her apart".



"She NEVER abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She NEVER stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values. And time and again, she rises above the politics of hatred with unmatched COMPASSION, COURAGE and CONVICTION.



"Whether confronting the injustice of SIR or standing firm against the unruly conduct of @BJP4India, she continues to prove that there is truly NO LEADER LIKE HER in the country today," the TMC said. PTI