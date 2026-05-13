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Low-grade explosives found in Pune hospital; probe begins

Thu, 14 May 2026
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A device containing low-grade explosives was found on the premises of a private hospital in Pune city's Hadapsar area on Wednesday, said the police.

A team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately rushed to the spot and it took the object to a nearby ground and disposed it of, they said.

"A device having low-grade explosives was found on the premises of a hospital. BDDS was called and they successfully disposed of the explosives," police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters outside the hospital in the night.

"The Pune police, their crime branch and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are probing the case from all possible angles, including terror," informed the senior IPS officer.

A doctor from the hospital spotted a suspicious object which had a digital clock-like instrument attached and informed the police control room. The object was found near a washroom inside the hospital premises, said another police officer. -- PTI

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