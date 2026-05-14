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Kerala CM Satheesan, ministers to take oath on May 18

Thu, 14 May 2026
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Kerala CM designate VD Satheesan meets Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram/VD Satheesan Office/ANI Photo
Kerala CM designate VD Satheesan meets Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram/VD Satheesan Office/ANI Photo
Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan and other ministers will be sworn in at a ceremony here on May 18.

The national leadership will invite leaders from other states for the ceremony, Satheesan told reporters after visiting the house of former chief minister late Oommen Chandy in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

"Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend. The swearing-in ceremony is at 10 am on May 18. All Congress leaders will be present," he said.

According to party leaders, the ceremony will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Satheesan said that a decision on other ministers will be finalised soon and discussions will begin on Friday.

He said it was Chandy who gave him most opportunities in assembly activities when he was the Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2011.

"The biggest loss in my political life is not that I did not become a minister, but that I could not be one in the Oommen Chandy government," he said.

Satheesan said he had criticised Chandy multiple times, but the former CM always addressed his concerns. -- PTI

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