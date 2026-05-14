Iran dismisses support for Bahrain-US Hormuz resolution

10:40

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Amir-Saeid Iravani, has sharply criticised the Bahrain-US efforts to rally support for a draft UN resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, calling the campaign "ridiculous, misleading, and deceptive", according to Iranian state media Press TV.



"US efforts to highlight growing support for an anti-Iran draft resolution are ridiculous, misleading, and deceptive," Iravani said.



He further said that, " no level of support gained through pressure or coercion can legitimise illegal US actions against Iran, including maritime blockades, attacks, and the seizure of commercial vessels, as well as the detention of crews like pirates."



Meanwhile, a draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz has secured the backing of 112 co-sponsoring nations, according to a diplomatic source cited by Al Jazeera.



The resolution, introduced by Bahrain and the United States, aims to safeguard international waterways, commercial shipping, energy supplies and the safety of seafarers, Al Jazeera reported.



According to the news report, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait joined Bahrain and the United States as the principal sponsors. Countries including India, Japan, South Korea, Kenya and Argentina, along with most European Union (EU) member states, have also backed the draft.



"The list takes up three full pages," said Al Jazeera's correspondent in New York, Gabriel Elizondo. "It's essentially being co-sponsored by two-thirds of all 193 UN member states."



The news report noted that this is the second such resolution introduced by Bahrain. A precious draft submitted last month was vetoed by China and Russia, both of which have expressed reservations about the latest proposal.



No date has yet been set for a vote on the resolution, Al Jazeera reported.



Meanwhile, days after President Donald Trump discarded Iran's peace proposal plan and stated that the ceasefire stands on "life support", Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, accused the United States of "not doing serious diplomacy".



In a conversation here, he also maintained that Iran has "not attacked neighbouring countries" and referred to the presence of US military bases in the region.



"US is not doing serious diplomacy," he said. -- ANI