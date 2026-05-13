Install Marathi signboards or face 'Sena-style' action: Mumbai deputy Mayor to shops

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Mumbai deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi/ANI on X

Mumbai deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi on Wednesday asked shops and other establishments, including five-star hotels and celebrity-owned outlets, to prominently display signboards in Marathi written in Devanagari script within a month or face action.



He warned of a "Shiv Sena-style" response if the directive was not followed.



Speaking to reporters after a meeting with shops and establishments department officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he insisted Marathi signboards were mandatory as per Supreme Court directives and warned that strict action would be initiated against violators.



BMC law committee chairperson Diksha Karkar was also present on the occasion.



Mumbai has around nine lakh shops and establishments, of which 5,020 have still not complied with the rule mandating display of Marathi signboards, the Deputy Mayor maintained.



The civic body has so far taken penal action against 3,114 establishments and recovered fines amounting to Rs 1.91 crore, the Shiv Sena corporator said.



"Whether it is a five-star hotel or any other establishment, Marathi signboards are compulsory," Ghadi said, adding inspections must be carried out to check compliance.



He warned that officials ignoring enforcement action would also face action. -- PTI